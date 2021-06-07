'UP tech university final year online exams not before mid-July'

UP tech varsity final year exams:The final year exams for technical university students would be held in online mode not before mid July, said an official.

The technical education department is also working on developing a software that can work on mobile along with desktop and laptops, said secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar.

"At present we are trying for a system where students can appear from their homes. Still if students face connectivity issues they may visit a cyber cafe to take the test," read a tweet by Kumar.

On complaints regarding many engineering colleges not taking online classes, Kumar asked students to share details of such institutes and he would look into it.

"We will instruct institutes to run remedial classes," he said in a reply to a student who said they found it very difficult to study in online classes.

A student, Shashwat Chauhan asked Kumar to consider the problems faced by those students who were living in villages and unable to take classes due to connectivity issues.

"The department will try to fix all such problems before starting online examinations," he assured students.

Kumar also advised students to start attending lectures and said the government will take any decision regarding exam only after keeping student’s interest in mind.

In another reply, he said, "Most likely online exam will be held for Polytechnic students also."

Shivank, a student asked about faculty of engineering and technology, University of Lucknow to which Kumar replied, "That too will be decided shortly but that comes under higher education."

When contacted, prof Samsher, vice chancellor, Harcourt Butler Technical University, (HBTU), Kanpur said, "The guidelines of examinations are being framed by technical education department of UP government and HBTU will adopt the same."