UPPSC to redress plaints of candidates within a week

In an effort aimed at quick disposal of all complaints/ grievances of candidates vying to make the cut in the various recruitment exams held by it, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to henceforth strive to redress all plaints within seven days from their receipt, say UPPSC officials in the know about the development.

Even during the pandemic, the commission aims to function in a transparent and committed manner with the help of modern technology. For this, a dedicated joint team of officials, including the UPPSC chairman and secretary, would work in this direction, they added.

“For quick redressal of complaints and issue of candidates in a time-bound manner, the commission has created a e-mail id candidatehelpuppsc@gmail.com on which aspirants can send their complaints and questions or other issues citing their roll number, mobile and Aadhaar card numbers,” said UPPSC deputy secretary and media in-charge Pushkar Srivastava. "The aspirants can also send their plaint through the ‘candidate segment’ on UPPSC’s official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/," he added.

As per the new system, a joint team has been formed to look into the complaints, issues and questions of the candidates and redress them within a week while senior officials would supervise proper implementation of the system.

"In case a complaint or issue does not get resolved within a week, the team members will hold a virtual meeting and will talk to the candidate concerned and strive to provide relief/answers once every fortnight," Srivastava said. "The commission is also strengthening its vigilance and complaints section to further improve the transparency and unbiased functioning of the commission," he added.

UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet after taking charge in May 2021 has made clear that he was committed to ensuring impartial and transparent functioning of the commission and had termed ensuring a regular dialogue between the UPPSC and the aspirants as one of his top priorities.

Former UPPSC chairman Prabhat Kumar also used to meet aspirants every Wednesday to listen to their grievances and redress them. UPPSC officials said the website of the commission was also being updated and revamped to ensure accurate and easy access to information for aspirants and others interested in it.

Face-to-face meetings planned Once the pandemic situation further improves in the state, the UPPSC officials plan to hold face-to-face meetings with candidates to listen to their grievances and suggestions. The UPPSC chairman and the secretary will meet aspirants between 3pm and 4pm every Wednesday. For this, the interested candidates will need to provide their roll numbers, mobile numbers, Aadhaar card numbers along with details of the issue/question with requisite documents concerned one week in advance, UPPSC officials said.