UPSC launches new mobile app for all exam and recruitment information

Union Public Service Commission has newly launched their mobile application. The new mobile app has been launched for accessing all the exam and recruitment related information through mobile.

The android app is available on the Google Play store. Candidates through this app can check the exam and job related details but will not be able to fill application forms using mobile. To download it online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Go to mobile app Google play store.

Type UPSC official app on the search bar.

The newly launched app will be displayed.

Click on install and in installation will begin.

Now candidates can open the app and access the needed information.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.