news

Use free time to increase curiosity about productive things: PM Modi to students

PM Modi said to students that "when you earn free time, you get to know its highest value. Therefore, your life should be such that when you earn free time, it will give you immense pleasure".
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised students on how to use the free time during studies while interacting with them at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' via video conferencing.

"It needs to be kept in mind that what should be avoided in free time, otherwise those things will be consumed all the time. In the end, you will get fed up instead of being refreshed. You will start feeling tired," PM Modi said while answering a question of a student over how to use free time during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do not consider free time as empty. It is a treasure, privilege and opportunity," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "In our spare time, we need to increase our curiosity about what other things we can do that will probably be very productive."

The Prime Minister said, "In our spare time, we need to increase our curiosity about what other things we can do that will probably be very productive."

He also advised teachers to talk to students out of the syllabus, adding that rather than stopping students from something, teachers should encourage them to be their best version.

"Children are very smart. It is difficult to say that children will do as you (teachers or parents) say. But they will defiantly learn things by seeing their teachers or parents," said PM Modi.

