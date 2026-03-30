New Delhi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday that a Centre of Excellence should be established at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay for development of talent in the field of manufacturing technology. Vaishnaw proposes Centre of Excellence for manufacturing technology

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay , a central university established in 2022 in Vadodara, Gujarat, under the railway ministry, follows a demand-driven curriculum to meet the industry needs of the transportation sector.

Addressing the media during an MoU signing event between GSV and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to revamp training for aircraft maintenance engineering, Vaishnaw said manufacturing technology training for sectors such as aviation, railways, marine, electronics, etc needed a high level of precision and effort.

He sought support from Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who was present in the event, for the initiative and expressed gratitude after receiving an affirmative response.

"If we establish this Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay, catering to manufacturing technology, it will be a very significant step," Vaishnaw said, urging senior aviation and railway officials to prepare a blueprint.

He asked officials to follow the precision training standards of developed countries such as Germany, the US, and Japan to design the course and to set a high-level benchmark without worrying about the financial aspect.

"At least about 1,000 students should receive quality training in manufacturing technology courses every year," he added, urging officials to also seek assistance from industry.

Officials said that under the MoU, both GSV and the DGCA will collaboratively design a future-ready three-year BSc curriculum that seamlessly integrates academic depth, regulatory compliance, and industry-aligned competencies to power India's next-generation MRO workforce.

Calling the MoU a historic milestone, Aviation Minister Naidu said that the initiative will transform the overall aviation sector in terms of the workforce that it is trying to build for the future.

He said as the aviation sector is growing at a great pace, its workforce needs to be built up to global standards.

Providing details of the MoU, a press note from the Railway Ministry said, "To support and enable the fast-growing MRO sector in India, through superior human capital, GSV and DGCA are strategically collaborating to revamp Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training in India."

It added, "The primary approach is to make AME training more standardised and quality-driven, MRO career as more aspirational for youth and a 'whole of the sector' approach in human resource development through intense industry-academia partnerships."

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