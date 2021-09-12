Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sept 15 with 50 pc attendance
news

Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sept 15 with 50 pc attendance

After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-9 pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent attendance from September 15, an official said on Saturday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP from Sep 15 with 50 pc attendance (Photo for representation only)

After remaining shut for months due to the COVID-9 pandemic, universities and colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50 per cent attendance from September 15, an official said on Saturday. 

The state has at least 1,400 colleges and 56 universities with nearly 13.5 lakh students, of which two lakh are freshers, the official said. 

“All teachers and non-teaching staffers have been asked to conduct classes with 50 per cent students from September 15,” state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said in a release. 

It is mandatory for teaching, non-teaching staff, and students to submit certificates of having taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, he said. 

Apart from this, COVID -19 appropriate behaviour must be strictly adhered to on college and university campuses, the minister said. Online classes for students will continue, and officials have been asked to chart out a timetable for online and offline classes, he said. 

Libraries, hostels and mess will reopen in a phased manner in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, Yadav added. 

RELATED STORIES

Madhya Pradesh saw five fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, following which the state currently has 130 active infections. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
college reopening madhya pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIOS, Vidya Bharati institute organize two-day workshop on NEP 2020

Delhi govt announces SoSE results, admission process to begin from September 13

Presidency Univ students withdraw 96-hr sit-in after free jab demand accepted

Visva-Bharati tells HoD to keep rustication order in abeyance
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP