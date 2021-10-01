Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vasundhara Raje slams Rajasthan govt over 'irregularities' in REET-2021

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Thursday hit out at the Congress government over the alleged irregularities in the recently conducted Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:50 AM IST
She alleged that jobs are being auctioned in the Congress government.

“It is now clear that there was only cheating in the name of transparency in REET. Even after this, the government is not accepting this rigging and on the contrary, it is trying to put the stamp of truth on it,” Raje said in a statement.

She said, “It is not only about REET, scam has come to the fore in JEN, RAS and SI examinations also. Now, it has been proved jobs are being auctioned in the Congress government."

In the REET exam held on September 26, more than 16 lakh candidates had appeared in two shifts. This exam was conducted for more than 30,000 posts from grade three teachers in the state.

Taking a tough stand against those involved in suspicious activities and negligence in the examination, the government has suspended one RAS officer, two RPS officers, 13 education department personnel and three other police personnel.

On the other hand, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena said that he will prepare a strategy for a big movement after holding talks with the delegation of youth agitating for other examinations including REET.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena said he will prepare a strategy for a big movement after holding talks with the delegation of youth agitating for irregularities in examinations including REET. 

