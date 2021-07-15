WBPSC postpones all written exams scheduled till July 30

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Thursday announced the postponement of all written examination scheduled to be conducted by July 30. The decision has been taken in view of the covid-19 situation in the country.

"In terms of State Government order no 753/III-ISS/2M-22/2020 dated 14-07-21 it is hereby notified that all Written Examinations scheduled to be taken by the Commission up to 30-07-2021 are postponed to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic. Fresh dates for the postponed Examinations would be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit https://wbpsc.gov.in from time to time for updates."

Meanwhile, WBPSC will conduct the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on August 7, 2021.