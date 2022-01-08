We will elevate BHU to world's great universities: BHU VC Prof Jain

Laying emphasis on fostering a culture of inclusivity, transparency, consultation with students and teachers, collegiality and mutual respect, Prof Sudhir Jain, who assumed office as 28th vice-chancellor of BHU on Friday, said that he would work to elevate the BHU to the world's great universities.

Interacting with media persons in the maiden press conference as BHU VC, Prof Jain invoked BHU founder Pt Madan Mohan Malviya and his vision of inclusivity, nobility and excellence from over a century earlier.

"Students are at the ‘heart’ of the educational enterprise and enhancing their educational experience and community life with new curricular and co-curricular initiatives would be ‘the highest priorities of our faculty and my administration’,” asserted BHU VC.

Prof Jain exhorted BHU faculty and staff to step up individually, collectively and collaboratively to the moment to realise the University’s potential and promise. Prof Jain said that research will be promoted with the cooperation of research scholars and faculties. At the same time, the required ecosystem for research will be enhanced.

He appealed to all the alumni of BHU to donate at least 2% of their annual income or whatever amount they could afford to the BHU and help elevate the BHU to the world's great universities.