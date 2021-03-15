Home / Education / News / Will discuss patriotism in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakt': Kejriwal
Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister said, "Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We have decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We will also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household."
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)

Delhi government has decided to discuss patriotism in schools every day for an hour to make students 'kattar deshbhakts', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event, the Chief Minister said, "Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We have decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We will also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household."

Kejriwal also laid foundation stone of sewage project in Kirari. He said, "We have allocated 500 crores budget for the sewage project in Kirari. We want your (public) support to complete the project before four years. Please cooperate when the work starts."

delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal delhi government patriotism deshbhakti curriculum deshbhakti
