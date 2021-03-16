Home / Education / News / Will look into issue of schools charging fees during pandemic: Bihar govt
The Bihar government said on Tuesday that it will look into the issue of private schools charging tuition fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Parents holding protest against School fee during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan Hindustan Times)

Replying to RJD member Bhai Virendra's short-notice question in the assembly, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the state government enacted a law in 2019 to regulate the fees charged by private schools.

However, there is no provision in the law as per which the government can direct any private school for waiving the fees for a particular period but since it is the general sentiments of parents, so the government will look into the issue and see what can be done in this regard, the minister said.

The legislators are of the view that why private schools charged fees when no classes were held, Choudhary said, adding that the institutions claimed that they are taking the fees as activities through the online mode continued.

Topics
covid-19 school fee bihar government
