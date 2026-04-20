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With improved bilateral ties, Chinese language education developing steadily in India, says envoy

With improved bilateral ties, Chinese language education developing steadily in India, says envoy

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, With the "improvement" of relations between India and China, education related to Chinese language has been developing steadily in India, the country's envoy here said on Monday.

With improved bilateral ties, Chinese language education developing steadily in India, says envoy

He was addressing a gathering of students who are learning Chinese language, teachers, among others at a function held by the Embassy of China.

"Welcome to the Chinese Embassy to jointly celebrate the 2026 International Chinese Language Day. This year's theme is 'Chinese: Sparking Colourful Dreams'," Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said.

Using the Chinese language as a bridge, he urged people to "transcend mountains and seas", explore China's rich cultural heritage and "jointly paint a colourful picture of China-India exchanges", he said.

The embassy shared a text of his address delivered on the occasion.

"Over the past two years since I took office, I am pleased to see that with the improvement of bilateral relations, Chinese language education has been developing steadily in India," the envoy said.

"Taking an impromptu trip to China and experiencing the real China firsthand is quietly emerging as a new trend among young people around the world," he said.

With the steady advancement of Chinese modernisation and the rapid rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the global reach and influence of the Chinese language "will surely continue to grow", the ambassador said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / With improved bilateral ties, Chinese language education developing steadily in India, says envoy
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