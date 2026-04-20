New Delhi, With the "improvement" of relations between India and China, education related to Chinese language has been developing steadily in India, the country's envoy here said on Monday.

With improved bilateral ties, Chinese language education developing steadily in India, says envoy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He was addressing a gathering of students who are learning Chinese language, teachers, among others at a function held by the Embassy of China.

"Welcome to the Chinese Embassy to jointly celebrate the 2026 International Chinese Language Day. This year's theme is 'Chinese: Sparking Colourful Dreams'," Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said.

Using the Chinese language as a bridge, he urged people to "transcend mountains and seas", explore China's rich cultural heritage and "jointly paint a colourful picture of China-India exchanges", he said.

The embassy shared a text of his address delivered on the occasion.

"Over the past two years since I took office, I am pleased to see that with the improvement of bilateral relations, Chinese language education has been developing steadily in India," the envoy said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At present, more than 30 Indian universities offer Chinese courses, and a growing number of primary and secondary schools are introducing Chinese language into their curricula, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, more than 30 Indian universities offer Chinese courses, and a growing number of primary and secondary schools are introducing Chinese language into their curricula, he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The envoy extended greetings and heartfelt thanks to "all people from all walks of life who have long been committed to Chinese language education and China-India friendship". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The envoy extended greetings and heartfelt thanks to "all people from all walks of life who have long been committed to Chinese language education and China-India friendship". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinese is one of the world's oldest languages still in use today, carrying massive information about a civilisation spanning 5,000 years and embodying Eastern wisdom such as "harmony in diversity", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese is one of the world's oldest languages still in use today, carrying massive information about a civilisation spanning 5,000 years and embodying Eastern wisdom such as "harmony in diversity", he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinese is not just a language, but also an "important window into China". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese is not just a language, but also an "important window into China". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "An increasing number of international friends have gradually fallen in love with China through learning Chinese. Today, global enthusiasm for the Chinese language and culture is growing stronger than ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An increasing number of international friends have gradually fallen in love with China through learning Chinese. Today, global enthusiasm for the Chinese language and culture is growing stronger than ever. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Taking an impromptu trip to China and experiencing the real China firsthand is quietly emerging as a new trend among young people around the world," he said.

With the steady advancement of Chinese modernisation and the rapid rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the global reach and influence of the Chinese language "will surely continue to grow", the ambassador said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON