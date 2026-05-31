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Woman Sena (UBT) functionary secures PhD for study on 'humanitarian work' of undivided Sena

Woman Sena (UBT) functionary secures PhD for study on 'humanitarian work' of undivided Sena

Published on: May 31, 2026 08:13 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A woman office-bearer of the Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Akola district has achieved the distinction of earning a PhD for her research on the humanitarian work of the undivided Shiv Sena in the first 50 years since its foundation in 1966.

Woman Sena (UBT) functionary secures PhD for study on 'humanitarian work' of undivided Sena

Late Bal Thackeray established the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966, primarily to champion the cause of rights of the "sons of the soil" . Six years prior to that, Thackeray had started 'Marmik', a Marathi satirical and political cartoon weekly, in 1960.

However, 56 years after its foundation, the party split in June 2022 as party leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against the leadership of party president and then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Now, the ruling Shiv Sena is led by Shinde, while Thackeray heads the opposition Sena .

Sena Akola district women's organiser Sarita Vijay Wakode said she submitted her doctoral thesis titled "A Historical Study of the Humanitarian Work of Shiv Sena: Special Reference to the Mumbai Division " to Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, which awarded her a PhD degree on May 26.

"My goal is to educate political workers about Shiv Sena's core ideology of having a humane approach in politics and how love, affection, sacrifice and hard work will help build the state and the country," she added.

Earlier, former Maharashtra chief minister and former Lok Sabha speaker late Manohar Joshi secured a PhD from the University of Mumbai for his research on regional political parties in India, with special reference to the Shiv Sena. He completed the research at the age of 72, senior journalist Yogesh Trivedi said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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