World University of Design hosts the 15th Int'l Conference on Doctoral Education in Design, over 150 delegates attend

Design experts assembled at the 15th International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design hosted by the Sonipat-based World University of Design.

According to a press release by the World University of Design, the biennial conference, organized by the European Academy of Design, has been held in India for the first time. (Handout)

“Much of the creative thought of designers in today’s technological world is non-verbal and not contained in letters. This intellectual component of technology, which is non-literary and non-scientific, has been ignored because its origins lie in art, not in science. The advent of computers has hastened this process by exponentially increasing the scientific component of knowledge. Thus, the critical part played by non-verbal knowledge in making big decisions of form, arrangement, and texture, which determine the parameters within which a system will operate, has largely been subsumed. It is now very important to develop new paradigms to visualize, propagate, and argue with representations of entire systems," said Sudipto Mukherjee, the Henry Ford Chair Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Delhi.

Designer and IIT Kanpur alumni Mukul Goyal highlighted the relationship between the legacy and technology of traditional metal crafts, the skill of the craft persons and the intervention of design to bring the versatility of the crafts to the fore in contemporary spaces, informed the World University of Design.

“As India is moving up from just being a vendor to global buyers, to being the originator of good design, a research-based approach in design holds immense significance in India's education landscape. Such researchers will emerge as thought leaders, influencing design discourse and education quality. Their interdisciplinary approach will foster innovation and bridge academia-industry gaps. Such people can play a pivotal role in policy formulation, curriculum development, and mentorship, contributing to national development," said Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, Sonipat.

According to the press release, the event, held in partnership with Punjab-based RIMT University, saw presentations by more than 25 researchers with over 150 delegates and invitees in attendance from universities of design, industry, stakeholders, and doctoral students.