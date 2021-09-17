World University Subject-wise Rankings 2021: JSS University in Top 100

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 has been released. The World University Rankings subject-wise have also been released for various subjects including Clinical and Health, Life Sciences, Physical Science, and Psychology. This year only one Indian University has made it among the Top 100 position.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has been placed in the 93rd position under the Clinical and Health subject list this year. This is the only institution to debut in the Top 100. No other Indian University has made it to any other subject list in the Top 100 list this year.

Banaras Hindu University has been placed at 251-300 rank for Clinical and Health subject this year while Jamia Hamdard has been ranked among the 501-600 category, Aligarh Muslim University gets 601+.

Indian Institute of Science has been placed in the 176-200 category for Life Science category, followed by BITS Pilani among 251-300, Alagappa University among 401-500 rank, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) at 401-500 rank, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) University of Delhi (DU), and Jawaharlal Nehru University have been placed among 501-600 rank.

For the Physical Science category, IIT Gandhinagar has been placed at 301-400 category, IIT Indore and JMI has been placed at the 401-500 rank. Lastly, Delhi University has been placed at 401-500 rank for the Psychology category.