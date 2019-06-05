NTA NEET Results 2019: Raghav Dubey of Kota secures AIR 10, here’s his advice to future aspirants

Raghav Dubey, who scored All India Rank 10 in NEET UG exam 2019, said following instructions of teachers was an important factor behind his success in NEET 2019 exam, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

“Students should follow the tips and advice given to them by their teachers. They play an important role in helping aspirants crack NEET”, said Raghav Dubey (17) who hails from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh.

Raghav, who took classroom coaching for two years from Allen Career Institute of Kota, has scored 691 marks out of 720 and scored NTA score of 99.99 in NEET UG examinations.

Giving other important reason for his success, Dubey said students should focus on whatever is taught in the classroom and make notes regularly. “Aspirants should keep their confidence high while preparing for NEET”, said Raghav.

Raghav studied for around five to seven hours daily after coaching classes and around 8 to 9 hours during holidays.

Raghav scored 88.8% marks in Class 12 exams from Madhya Pradesh Board of secondary education.

Raghav is the only child of his parents. His father Harshit Dubey is a businessman and civil engineer and mother Rashmi Dubey is a housewife.

Raghav said that he focussed on studies and did not pursue any hobbies except chatting on phone with family and friends. He stayed away from social media during preparation for NEET.

