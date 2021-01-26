Odisha CM requests judges, leaders to join Mo School campaign
- Patnaik had launched the "Mo School" campaign in November 2017 in response to philanthropic interest from alumni of schools of Odisha, residing in India and abroad.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote a letter to all the Judges of Orissa High Court, two Union Ministers from Odisha, MPs and MLAs from the state, requesting them to join "Mo School" campaign and adopt at least one government school of their choice."In a letter to all the High Court Judges, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, all MPs and MLAs, Patnaik has requested to join the state government's "Mo School" initiative and adopt the school in which they have studied or any other school of their choice to improve education infrastructure and create an ideal educational environment in government schools," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
"We all have a strong emotional connection with the school in which we have studied. This "Mo School" initiative has created an opportunity for us to do something for our school, as it has given us a lot. Our schools have a significant contribution in our lives, achievements and success. It is time to pay back," the CMO quoted Patnaik.
Patnaik had launched the "Mo School" campaign in November 2017 in response to philanthropic interest from alumni of schools of Odisha, residing in India and abroad.
This is an initiative that aims to create a platform for people to connect, collaborate and contribute to the development of the government and government-aided schools of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM requests judges, leaders to join Mo School campaign
- Patnaik had launched the "Mo School" campaign in November 2017 in response to philanthropic interest from alumni of schools of Odisha, residing in India and abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Embassy, Delhi govt launch English teaching programme for teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liberal education is going to be the future of education: FLAME University VC
- Universities need to explore the uncharted path and innovative methods when it comes to pedagogy, and playing the role of facilitators in a student's journey of finding their goals and preparing them for their future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC pulls up SDMC for not requisitioning special educators in schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Ramola from Uttarakhand awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
- Ramola was selected for the award for his achievements in the field of art and culture. He has been conferred, according to him, with 19 international awards, 38 national awards, and over 70 state and district awards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA January 2021: Notice for Bihar exam centre change released
- According to the notification, candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72% outlets near educational institutes in 25 cities display tobacco: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT application correction window 2021 opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2021 can make corrections in their application forms online at nift.ac.in on or before January 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card for PET, PST released, here’s how to download
- Candidates can download the Assam Police SI PET/PST Admit Card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi interacts with award-winning children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
32 children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check the UP Legislative Answer Key online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict Covid curb norms for UP Board 2021 practical exams
- UP Board students reporting at their examination centres for practical exams to be held between February 3 and 22 will witness unprecedented steps aimed at keeping them safe from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox