Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.(twitter/@samirdash01)
Odisha Education Minister reviews situation as schools reopen

ANI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST

With the phased reopening of educational institutions in Odisha, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday reviewed the situation in schools the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dash said, "I have visited several districts schools in this COVID-19 pandemic. I reviewed whether COVID-19 guidelines can be adhered to when these are reopened."

"We have reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent in schools. The authorities say that the classes are being conducted in a coordinated manner and all the guidelines are being adhered to," he added.

According to the state government, the schools for 10th and 12th reopened from January 8. While colleges and universities for final year students reopened from January 11.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to conduct frequent health checkups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive against any possible large breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.





