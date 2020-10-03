e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha govt provides uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children on Gandhi Jayanti

Odisha govt provides uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children on Gandhi Jayanti

The department has stated that the provision of two sets of uniforms for pre-school children under “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” is an important initiative of the state government.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhubaneswar
Representational image.
Representational image. (ANI file)
         

The Odisha government has distributed two sets of uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children in the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

As per the Women and Child Development Department, these uniforms have been distributed as per the colour composition (blue colour pants and pink colour shirts) in 61,040 Anganwadi centres under the state government’s “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” as many as 1,344 Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state were engaged in the uniforms’ stitching and supply.

The department has stated that the provision of two sets of uniforms for pre-school children under “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” is an important initiative of the state government.

Pre-school children also look forward to getting new uniforms that keep them interested to attend Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) to avail a host of other Anganwadi Services including Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
India’s Covid-19 toll surpasses 100,000
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
US Prez Trump to be treated for Covid-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center
US Prez Trump to be treated for Covid-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In