PUSU polls: JAP, RJD end ABVP dominance, JD-U bites the dust

education

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 10:09 IST

Former MP Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) student wing won two of the five central panel posts of the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU), including that of president, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) won one each, ending the domination of BJP’s student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the last two elections. The results were announced early morning on Sunday.

JAP’s Manish Kumar, who passed out from Patna Science College and is presently doing law from Patna Law Ciollege, and Amis Raza were elected president and joint secretary respectively, while RJD’s Nishant Kumar won for the post of vice president and Komal Kumar of AISA got elected as treasurer. ABVP could only manage one seat, with Priyanka Srivastava winning the general secretary seat. She had contested last PUSU election as PWC council member as an independent candidadate.

In 2017, when election was held after a gap of five years, ABVP had dominated, winning all the five central panel posts, while in 2018 JD-U’s student wing candidates won the post of president and treasurer, while ABVP won the rest three. In 2018, JD-U’s vice president Prashant Kishor had actively worked in PUSU polls and even courted controversy. BJP had also protested against his involvement in the polls.

This year, however, ABVP’s drubbing, which performed badly in the colleges also, winning just four of the 25 seats of councilors, will give BJP a lot to ponder. For the president post, the contest was between the JAP and the RJD student wings. RJD was in strong contest on al other seats. JD-U could also win just one of seats of councilors from Vanijya Mahavidyalay. Seven independent candidates won as councilors.

JAP’s emergence is largely seen a result of Pappu Yadav’s continued work with the students in Patna, especially during the severe waterlogging in the state capital few months ago. JAP was in alliance with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) this time. Happy with the result, Pappu Yadav reached PU early morning to congratulate the winners. Last year, JAP had made entry in the PUSU polls, but could not win any seat even of councilors.

The winner, Manish Kumar, had made a strong appeal to the students taking a cue from the ‘Super 30’ film’s famous dialogue ‘Ab raja ka beta raja nahin banega’. “Don’t elect the son of a leader or a businessman, trust your friend and brother who could take up your campus problems with alacrity,” was his popular slogan. The voters also seemed not impressed by big parties and big slogans, but only on local campus issues.

“I have been working with the students for the last four years. The students had seen moneyed and big candidates, sons of MLA and businessmen. This time they have given me an opportunity. I will work for PU, which is in bad shape, with not even proper toilet and drinking water facilities. Students get degrees, but struggle in the job market. There was a time when it was compared to Oxford. There is a lot to do,” said Manish Kumar.

The elections were held amidst tight security on Saturday, with deployment of forces at all hostels and magistrates at the gate. The voting percentage was estimated to be around 58.59%. For the first time, section144 was imposed around the polling booths to prevent any access to disturbing elements. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.The students were asked to furnish their identity cards before the agents to be allowed to vote.

Elections in PU have always generated a lot of interest, for it has thrown top leaderships for the state in the form of chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ashwini Kuamr Choubey, Congress leader Anil Sharma to name a few.

PUSU Polls

Position No. of Candidates Winner

President 12 Manish Kumar

Vice President 09 Nishant Kumar

Secretary 07 Priyanka Srivastava

Jt Secretary 06 Amis Raza

Treasurer 09 Komal Kumari

Voter strength: 21234

Voting %: 58.59%

No. of Booths: 48