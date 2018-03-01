Railway Group D recruitment 2018: Late date to apply extended, blind candidates can apply too

The Railway Recruitment Board has extended the last date for applying to more than 62,000 group D posts and more than 26,000 posts for assistant loco pilots and technicians to the end of March.

The last date for applying for the Group D jobs was March 12 and that for loco pilots and technicians was March 5.

The various posts to be filled through Group D recruitment process are track maintainer Grade IV (trackman), gateman, pointsman, switchman, helpers in electrical, engineering, mechanical, signal and telecommunication departments.

The railway ministry on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that it will allow blind candidates to appear in its recruitment examinations. The ministry informed a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and justice C Hari Shankar that it would allow such candidates against its 90,000 vacancies.

The response came on a plea by National Federation of the Blind challenging two recent notifications according to which the blind were barred from appearing for the railways’ recruitment exams.

The ministry added it would issue a fresh notification in this regard.

The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on March 1.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had invited online applications (Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No.02/2018) from eligible candidates for Group D posts in level 1 of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix in various units of Indian Railways through a notification issued on February 10.

The Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No.01/2018 for loco pilots and technicians recruitment was issued on February 3.

(With agency inputs)