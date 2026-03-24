RBSE results 2026: In Class 8 Rajasthan board exams, 97.01% pass | How to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, declared the Class 8 results for the 2025-26 academic year on Tuesday, March 24, with a 97.01% pass percentage. There are multiple ways to check the RBSE Class 8 results, including on the Hindustan Times website. (Representational)

There are multiple ways to check the RBSE Class 8 results, including on the Hindustan Times website.

Follow Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates here

The RBSE Class 8 exams 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. Over 26 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 exams this year. The exams were held in a single shift, generally in the morning, in accordance with the board's standard guidelines.

How to check RBSE 2026 Class 5 results? To check the Rajasthan Class 8 results for the year 2025-26, students can visit the official Shala Darpan portal or the RBSE website. Once the website opens, students need to click the "Result" link, enter their roll number and district/date of birth, then click "Submit" to view or download their marksheet.

Steps to check RBSE Class 8 results: Visit Official Websites: Go to the Shala Darpan website or the Rajasthan State Education Board website

Select Result Link: Click on the link for "Class 8th Result".

Enter Credentials: Enter your Roll Number, District, and Date of Birth (as asked on the portal).

View Results: Submit the information to see the subject-wise scores and grades.

Download/Print: Download the marksheet or take a screenshot for future use.

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026: How to check RBSE Class 8 results on HT Portal To check results on the HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026.

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

How students fared last year The Rajasthan board typically announces the Class 8 results in the last week of May. In 2025, the Class 8 results were declared around May 26. At that time, 22,22,369 students passed their RBSE Class 8 exam out of a total of 6,65,562 boys and 5,99,056 girls who appeared in the Rajasthan Class 8 exam last year. The overall pass percentage was 96.66 per cent.

In 2024, a total of 12,50,800 candidates appeared for the exams, and 11,97,321 of them passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 95.72 per cent. Girl students performed better, with a pass percentage of 96.39 per cent, compared to 95.14 per cent among boys.