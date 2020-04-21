e-paper
Home / Education / Researchers will be guilty of self- plagiarism if they use parts of own published work: UGC

In a notice issued on Monday, the apex body regulating all higher education institutes in the country, said that self- plagiarism will not be accepted in any new research work.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Reusing ones own published work in academia without proper citation will now constitute plagiarism according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Reproduction, in part or whole, of one’s own previously published work without adequate citation and proper acknowledgment and claiming the most recent work as new and original for any academic advantage amounts to ‘text- recycling’ (also known as ‘self- plagiarism’) and is not acceptable,” said the notice issued by UGC secretary Rajneesh Jain.

In 2018, the UGC issued the Promotion of Academic lntegrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations in an effort to curb plagiarism. The UGC’s recent notice banning self- plagiarism is yet another part of its initiative to restrict academic piracy.

According to the regulatory body, text-recycling of self-plagiarism can be in the form of republishing the same paper already published elsewhere without due and full citation or even publishing smaller or excerpted work from a longer and previous work in order to show a larger number of publications. Reusing data already used in a published work, or communicated for publication, in another work will not be accepted.

Researchers can neither publish smaller parts of a longer study as new work nor paraphrase their own previously published work. To be able to do any of these, they must give full citation of their published work, said the UGC adding that self- citations will not add to the researcher’s citation index or h-index in global academia.

The UGC has directed university authorities involved in academic performance evaluation

and assessment to be on the lookout for self- plagiarism while deciding promotions, selections, credit allotment and award of research degrees.

