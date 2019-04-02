RPVV entrance test : DoE directs govt and municipal schools to register eligible students

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Tuesday directed government and municipal schools to register eligible students of their institutions for the entrance test of the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV).

The RPVV schools were opened in 1997 and were an initiative by the Delhi government to provide good education to meritorious students from marginalised backgrounds.

There are currently 22 RPVVs in Delhi. All the heads of government, government-aided schools of DoE, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools are hereby directed to register all eligible students of their schools for entrance test in any of the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) as per choice of the students for admission in Class VI, the circular said.

Students who have studied for at least two consecutive academic years - 2017-18 and 2018-19 in the above-mentioned schools and passed Class 5 with at least 60% marks are eligible for the entrance test.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 21:16 IST