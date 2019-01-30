RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: 1.30 Lakh vacancy for level-1 posts, paramedical, latest updates, important dates, how to apply here

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 1.30 lakh vacancies. The advertisement can be found in employment news paper in the Feb 23- March 1 edition . The full notification will soon be released on its official websites.

According to media reports, out of the 1.30 lakh vacancies, 1 lakh vacancies are for level-1 posts and rest for paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

HT has a copy of letter issued by the chairman of Indian Railways Vinod Kumar Yadav sent to all general managers of Indian railways on February 5, asking them to work out on various category-wise vacancy positions in different departments.

The letter further reads, “Indents to RRB are placed through online indenting and recruitment management systems (ORIMS) shall be opened from February 11 onwards and completed by February 14. It may be ensured that priority is given to NTPC graduates, NTPC undergraduate, paramedical and level as notification for this has to be issued within this month positively.”

Registration for the recruitment will be invited online only. Candidates interested for RRB NTPC posts can apply from February 28, 2019. For paramedical staff recruitment, the registration will begin from March 4 while for RRB ministerial and isolated categories post, the registration will begin on March 8. For RRB level-1 posts registration will begin on March.

Other details and exam pattern, dates of exams will be available only after the official notification is released on the website.

An RRB official confirmed Indian Express that the vacancies are announced and the advertisement will be uploaded in a few days.

Under NTPC category, candidates can apply for posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

As for the paramedical staff, roles of Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc, Posts available under RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include, Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) and more are up for grabs.

The candidates will have to wait for the official notification to get more information on education qualification for each positions and the eligibility and age criteria for desirable candidates. The application fee for general candidates is Rs. 500 and for candidates from reserved category is Rs. 250.

Earlier in January , this year, railway minister Piyush Goyal had announced that railways will recruit around 1.31 lakh employees within the next six months and about a lakh more over the next two years.

The recruitments will be done in two phases. The first phase of fresh recruitment of 1,31,328 posts shall be initiated in the month of February-March, 2019. This cycle shall be completed by April-May, 2020, the Railways minister said.

Goyal said the railways plans to provide around 4 lakh jobs in the next two years. “We have planned in advance so that no posts will remain vacant in railways anymore. As an when retirements happen, the posts will be filled. Also, railways will be the first government department to implement the 10 per cent quota for the EWS category under the new amendment in which over the next two years, 23,000 jobs will be reserved for them. However, this will not affect the present reservation applicable for other categories like SC, ST, OBC and others,” he said.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:18 IST