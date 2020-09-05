e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam Date: CBT for 1.4 lakh vacancies from Dec 15, full schedule soon

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019:  Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the recruitment exams for non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 post and isolated & ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:04 IST
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020, railway minister Piyush Goyal tweeted with a video on Saturday.

In the video, CEO and chairman of RRB, VK Yadav announced the date and said, “A total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies were notified for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts in the year 2019, for which around 2 crore applications were received. The online application was invited between March 1 and 31, 2019. We had completed the scrutiny of applications but could not conduct the exam because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exams for all three categories will be held after December 15. Full schedule for examination will be released soon.”

 

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notification for 1.4 lakh vacancies was released on February 23, 2019. There are over 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 35, 277 posts under NTPC category posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held between June and September, but had to be postponed. The exam will now be held from December 15.

