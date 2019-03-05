RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 1937 posts today, check official notification, details of vacancy here

RRB Paramedical 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the official advertisement CEN 02/2019 for the paramedical vacancies across the various RRBs online. The application process for the same has also begun and the last date to apply is April 2.

There are total of 1937 vacancies for posts including Dietician, Staff Nurse, Dental Hygienist, Optometrist, dialysis technician, health and malaria inspector grade III, lab superintendents, physio therapist etc.

Details of vacancies ( RRB CEN 02/2019 )

RRB Paramedical 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: March 4, 2019

Last date to apply online: April 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Last date for offline payment: April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Last date for online payment: April 5, 2019 at 10:00 pm

Last date to submit application complete in all aspects: April 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

Computer based test (CBT): Tentatively in 1st week of June 2019

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Application fee

For all candidates except the fee Concession categories, the application fee is Rs 500. Out of this fee of `500/- an amount of Rs 400/- shall be refunded to their bank account duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates belonging to SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class This fee of `250/- shall be refunded to their bank account duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Selection Process

There will be recruitment test in CBT mode which will be of 90 minutes carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

The notification further reads, “Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass the requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. ”

Medical standard for RRB recruitment ( RRB CEN 02/2019 )

RRB Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2019 : Education qualification

For most of the posts, candidates need to have a graduation degree while for 3 posts, candidates need to have done their intermediate from science stream with a relevant diploma in the respective trade. For detailed information on education qualification, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

RRB Paramedical : Here’s the direct link to check the official notification

RRB Paramedical: Direct link to apply online

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 08:22 IST