SBI clerk prelims result 2019 declared, link for main exam admit card in score sheet of qualified candidates

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 00:32 IST

The SBI clerk prelims examination result 2019 was declared on Tuesday, July 23. Candidates who have taken the examination can check their SBI clerk prelims result 2019 on the career page of the official website of the state-run bank (SBI). The SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2019 was held in June.

Here is thedirect link to check the SBI clerk prelims result 2019.

Steps to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2019:

1) Go to the career section of official SBI website

2) Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2019 result in the latest announcement section

3) Key in your details in the login page that opens and submit

4) Your results will be displayed

Candidates who clear the SBI clerk preliminary exam need to appear in the main exam. The link to download call letter is attached in the score sheet of shortlisted candidates. The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category. The two-hour forty minute main exam will carry 200 marks and 190 questions and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks) and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

Keep visiting SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers on a regular basis for latest updates about the exam.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:30 IST