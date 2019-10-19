SBI PO final result 2019 declared at sbi.co.in, check merit list here

education

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:08 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result of probationary officer (PO) recruitment exams on its official website at sbi.co.in/ careers.

The phase III of the recruitment process i.e., group exercise and interview round was held in the month of September. SBI had earlier declared its main exam on August 23. Main exam was conducted on July 20.

This recruitment was done to hire 2000 probationary officers.

Click here to download final merit list for SBI PO Recruitment 2019

“The selected candidates will be exposed to basic banking knowledge, before joining,through an online course and will have to complete this course before joining. The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of 2.00 lac ( Two lac only) to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before expiry of three years from the date of joining.,” the official notification reads.

SBI has also released a letter for successful candidates. Candidates are required to click on the link provided to download the letter. The candidates will have to login using their roll number and password to download the same.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 11:05 IST