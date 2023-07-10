Schools closed due to rain: Live Updates from different states

School Closed News Today Live Updates: Several states across the country have been forced to announce unplanned school holidays as extreme weather conditions and continued rain disrupt human activities. All schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region are closed today as it recorded 261mm of rain between Saturday and Sunday.

Schools closed news live updates(HT File Photo)

Administrations of Gurgaon and Gautam Budh Nagar have also announced school closure on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to keep schools shut till July 15.

All schools in Punjab’s Ludhiana will remain closed on Monday.