Chandigarh rain news: Mohali under water, Sukhna lake overflows, schools shut

Two days of incessant rainfall broke two records in Chandigarh as the Union Territory recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall in July breaking the record of nearly 23 years. Sukhna Lake overflowed for the first time in the city's history. Floodgates of Sukhna Lake were opened on Sunday after the water level crossed the danger mark og 1,163 ft.

Chandigarh rain: Schools shut on Monday, Tuesday

Chandigarh rain: The administration's notice issued of Sunday.

All schools in Chandigarh have been shut for two days in view of the unprecedented rainfall. "Whereas since Sunday morning Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for rainfall tomorrow as well. The significant rainfall and the weather forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh. Therefore, in view of the heavy rainfall and the weather forecast for the UT Chandigarh region, the management of the schools of UT Chandigarh may, for the safety and security of the students and teaching/non-teaching faculty/staff, consider keeping their schools closed for classes on July 10-11," the notice read.

Chandigarh rain: Weather prediction for the next 5 days

According to the Monday morning bulletin of the India Meteorological Department, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 5 days.

NDRF deployed in Mohali to rescue people trapped in low-lying areas

Mohali district administration on Sunday had to deploy six companies of the National Disaster Response Force to rescue people from the low-lying areas.

