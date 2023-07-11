Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flood fury: Punjab School Education Board cancels Class 5, 8 reappear exams

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 11, 2023 01:12 AM IST

Punjab School Education Board has cancelled the reappear examination for Class 5 and 8 scheduled for July 13, till further orders.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Rinku along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team move the Phillaur residents stuck in their houses due to waterlogging to a safer place, on Monday. (ANI)
An official communique issued by the PSEB, reads that the decision of cancelling the reappear examination was taken following the state government’s order of closing of schools across the state. It was further stated that the next date of exams will be announced soon.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
