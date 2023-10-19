SSC announces MTS, Havaldar results, 11,450 candidates qualify, see details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared in these examinations can now go to the website ssc.nic.in and check it. The result notice is available on the home page of the website and two lists containing roll numbers and names of selected candidates can be found in the result>>other section of the website. Links are given below. SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2023 live updates.

SSC announces MTS, Havaldar results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 11255 candidates have qualified for the post of MTS and for Havaldar, 195 candidates have been shortlisted, the commission said.

The computer based exam of SSC MTS, Havaldar was held in two phases, from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20. Results of CBT for the Havaldar post was announced on September 2 and a total of 3015 candidates qualified for PET, PST, SSC said.

Of them, 1,683 candidates appeared for the PET/PST round conducted by CIBC and 1,586 have qualified for the post of CIBC and CBN, it added.

The commission further informed that marks of all candidates have been normalised, since the exam was held in multiple shifts, using the formula mentioned previously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For MTS, the commission has published separate cut-offs for 18-25 and 18-27 years groups. Those who are eligible for both have been considered for the 18-25 years group only.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the final selection on the basis of the session 2 of the computer based exam for the post of MTS and or Havaldar, the final selection was done using session 2 and PET/PST performance.

Results of 387 candidates (384 MTS and 3 Havaldar) has been kept withheld due to suspected malpractices and 110 debarred candidates appeared in the examination whose results have not been processed, the commission said.

SSC MTS, Havaldar result notification.

SSC MTS, Havaldar result list 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSC MTS, Havaldar result list 2.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!