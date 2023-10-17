News / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check scores when released
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: How to check scores when released

Oct 17, 2023 09:17 AM IST
SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023: These results will be declared on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the recruitment exam for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are awaited. These results will be declared on the official website, ssc.nic.in and candidates can check it under the results tab.

SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023 live updates
SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023 live updates(ssc.nic.in)

The written exam was held from September 1 to14 and answer keys were released on September 17. The objection window got over on October 20. As seen with other exams held by the commission, results can be expected next. However, there is no official confirmation available.

SSC MTS 2023 will fill 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    Official website of SSC MTS result 2023

    Results of the SSC MTS and and Havaldar recruitment test will be announced on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.

