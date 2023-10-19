SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2023 announced, links to check on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission has announced final results of the examination held for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) (SSC MTS 2022). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the website ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS result 2023 live updates. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their SSC MTS result from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The commission has also announced state-wise cut off marks along with results.

Here is the direct link and steps to check MTS results:

SSC MTS result 2023 direct link (list1, list 2)

How to check SSC MTS result 2023

Go to ssc.nic.in.

Now, go to the result page.

Go to the other's section.

Open the MTS exam result link.

Two PDFs, list 1 and 2, containing names and roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Download it and check your result.

The computer based exam for the posts of MTS, Havaldar was held in two phases, from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON