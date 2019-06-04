SSC CGL 2019: Analysis of June 4 morning shift exam, advice to other appearing aspirants

The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2018 began on Tuesday for recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. The examination is scheduled to be conducted by TCS from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019 in three shifts.

“In the morning slot, the overall level of the examination was ‘Moderate to Difficult’. Maths (Quantitative Aptitude) was the most difficult section, followed by GK, Reasoning and English being the easier one.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 2 marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ending with English. The sections were sequenced in the order of Reasoning, GK, Maths (Quantitative Aptitude) followed by English.

Maths section was a bit calculative and had a few questions from advanced mathematics, while the majority of them were from arithmetic.

English section was relatively easier. The Reasoning section was moderate. Questions from number series and alphanumeric series were a bit tricky, and there were no questions from Word formation and Matrix.

There were also questions based on Art and Culture along with 4-5 questions from Current affairs.

All those who are yet to appear in the SSC CGL examination are advised to work on their calculation skills as the Maths section is time-consuming. Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems as certain questions that do not require a pen to be raised were asked in the examination. English section is very scoring this time. Start with English Section first and then move on with your strong areas. We suggest paying more emphasis on revision and avoiding getting confused by learning new things in the last moment.”

(Author Quasif Ansari is VP and Academic Head, SSC at Gradeup. The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the SSC CGL aspirants.)

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 15:52 IST