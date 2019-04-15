SSC JHT paper 1 marks released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday uploaded the marks of paper 1 those who appeared Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018.

The results of the examination were declared on March 22, 2019.

Candidates can check their marks for a period of one month from April 15 to May 14 by clicking on the link provided on the SSC website and then logging in by using their registration number and registered password.

After login, click on result/marks link of candidate dashboard.

SSC JHT, SHT, JT,HPE results 2018: Steps to check the marks

1) Visit the official website of SSC at http://ssc.nic.in/

2) Click on the link for “Marks of Paper-I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi

Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 - Click here”

3) Login using your user name and password

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 19:42 IST