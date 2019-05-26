SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI in CISF Result 2018-19 announced

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Sub- Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub inspector in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I). SSC h ad conducted the CAPF 2018 exam from March 12 to 16, 2019 in which 2,32,514 candidates had appeared.Candidates can check their results at ssc.nic.in

A total of 2,170 female candidates, 1,864 male candidates, 1,562 male departmental candidates and lastly 108 male specialized category of ex-servicemen have been shortlisted .The candidates who have cleared the exam are qualified for the physical efficiency test physical standard test which will be conducted on September 27, 2019.

Detailed schedule of PET/PST will be released soon on the websites of SSC.

As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the PST and PET of the Examination.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the physical endurance test/medical exam. Candidates who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be eligible to appear in Paper II examination.

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Once on the home page, click on the result tab

Direct link here

Click on CAPF tab under which you will find the list of results announced.

SSC has released 4 lists of the candidates who have cleared the SSC CAPF exam.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number and name.

