University of Sheffield, UK, invites applications for MSc Business Analytics course starting in September 2026

The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications for its new MSc Business Analytics course, which will start in September 2026. University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Business Analytics course

The course is a conversion programme designed for students from any academic discipline who want to develop the technical, analytical, and decision-making skills needed to tackle real-world business problems and lead in data-driven organisations, the university said.

It added that this programme is ideal for those who may not have previously studied data or analytics but want to transition into the field of business analytics.

“Students progressively build their analytical and technical expertise, starting with the fundamentals and moving on to advanced topics such as predictive modelling, optimisation, and business decision support systems,” the university said.

“Throughout the course, students gain hands-on experience with Python, SQL, RapidMiner, Qlik, and commercial optimisation solvers, applying these tools to real-world business problems. They also develop essential communication, collaboration, and leadership skills to enhance their ability to make effective decisions in data-rich environments,” it added.

Candidates with a three or four year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognised university in any subject and an IELTS 6.5 (with 6 in each component) or university equivalent can apply for this programme.

The annual programme fee is £34,340 for overseas students. The university will offer International Postgraduate Scholarships worth £3,000 to international students starting their studies in September 2026.

The scholarship will be awarded automatically as a tuition fee discount to eligible students who accept their offer before 4.00 pm (UK time) on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the university said,

For further information on the course, candidates can visit the official website at https://sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2026/business-analytics-msc