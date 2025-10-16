Unlock your MBA dream: Sheffield University offering scholarships worth 50% for its MBA course | Know if you qualify

Sheffield University Management School, UK is offering a number of scholarships worth 50 per cent of the tuition fees on a competitive basis for students starting the MBA program in September 2026.
Candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, career progression, and potential to contribute to the MBA programme will be offered with the scholarship.
Notably, applicants do not need to complete a separate application for the scholarship. All candidates who are offered a place on the full-time MBA will automatically be considered for the MBA scholarship, the university said in a press statement.
Who is eligible?
The application process includes assessment of application forms by the the admissions team at Sheffield University, including the supporting statement, to award an overall score.
In addition, performance of candidates at interviews will also be assessed.
The university said that applicants must to hold any offer to study the Sheffield MBA, conditional or unconditional.
The Sheffield MBA Scholarship 2026 cannot be awarded in conjunction with other scholarships of the university.
Further, if an applicant is selected for more than one scholarship, the most valuable award will take precedence. The scholarship will be applied as a tuition fee discount only, and there is no cash alternative.
Applicants must commence their programme at the University of Sheffield in Autumn 2026.