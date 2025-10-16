Unlock your MBA dream: Sheffield University offering scholarships worth 50% for its MBA course | Know if you qualify

Sheffield University Management School, UK is offering a number of scholarships worth 50 per cent of the tuition fees on a competitive basis for students starting the MBA program in September 2026. Sheffield University Management School is offering scholarships worth 50 per cent of the tuition fees for its MBA program which starts in September 2026. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Candidates who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, career progression, and potential to contribute to the MBA programme will be offered with the scholarship.

Notably, applicants do not need to complete a separate application for the scholarship. All candidates who are offered a place on the full-time MBA will automatically be considered for the MBA scholarship, the university said in a press statement.

Who is eligible? The application process includes assessment of application forms by the the admissions team at Sheffield University, including the supporting statement, to award an overall score.

In addition, performance of candidates at interviews will also be assessed.

The university said that applicants must to hold any offer to study the Sheffield MBA, conditional or unconditional.

Also read: University of Sheffield opens applications for MSc Financial Technology and Innovation 2026

However, applicants who have been offered a place through the exceptions process cannot be considered for a scholarship.

It mat be mentioned here that the Sheffield University Management School will award scholarships throughout the year.

Applicants will receive an offer to study the Sheffield MBA before they are made a scholarship offer. Candidates need to accept their scholarship and pay the deposit soon after receiving their offer.

Also read: Study Abroad: Applications open for BSc Environmental Science course at University of Sheffield

Selection criteria Applicants will be assessed on how they addressed the following questions (200 words per question) in their supporting statement:

What has influenced/motivated your decision to choose to study an MBA? What are your professional strengths and areas for development? How will the Sheffield MBA support you in your ongoing development? How do you think you stand out based on your professional experience and any other notable achievements? As per the university, the score of all candidates will be reviewed by the MBA admissions panel and recommendations will be passed to the MBA Programme Director for final approval.

Also read: Study Abroad: Admissions open for ‘MSc Machine learning & Deep Learning’ at University of Strathclyde | Details here

Important points to remember The Sheffield MBA Scholarship 2026 cannot be awarded in conjunction with other scholarships of the university.

Further, if an applicant is selected for more than one scholarship, the most valuable award will take precedence. The scholarship will be applied as a tuition fee discount only, and there is no cash alternative.

Applicants must commence their programme at the University of Sheffield in Autumn 2026.

For more information, visit the official website.