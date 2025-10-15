Study Abroad: Admissions open for ‘MSc Machine learning & Deep Learning’ at University of Strathclyde | Details here

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is accepting applications for its MSc Machine learning & Deep Learning course which begins in January 2026. The course is aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills and expertise to help shape the AI systems of the future. Study Abroad: University of Strathclyde is inviting applications for ‘MSc Machine learning & Deep Learning’ course. Check details here.

During the course, students will develop a deep understanding of machine learning principles & deep neutral network architectures.

Focus will be put on cutting edge research & industrial applications. Students will learn how to design, build and optimise complex machine learning and deep learning systems tailored for use in industry, explore the architectures, algorithms and novel engineering, and software technologies that underpin today’s most advanced AI systems and develop practical skills through industry-support research projects addressing current real-world engineering challenges, a press release informed.

The course will be delivered jointly by the Departments of Electronic & Electrical Engineering (EEE) and Computer & Information Sciences, offering an interdisciplinary learning experience.

Students will benefit from the combined strengths of both departments - gaining insights from leading academics in autonomous and intelligent control, machine learning, deep neural networks, data analytics and software engineering, the release informed.

In addition, students will also develop a deep understanding of how intelligent systems are designed, built, and deployed through a blend of theoretical study and hands-on learning. They will engage with real-world challenges and industry case studies, learning to use the programming languages and engineering tools that drive innovation in today’s products and services.

According to the university, the course provides a technical foundation and career-ready skills to students who are aiming to join a leading technology company, contribute to cutting-edge research, or launch their own AI-driven venture.

Course eligibility A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in electronic or electrical engineering, or computer science. Highly-qualified candidates from other relevant engineering or science-related disciplines may be considered. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5).

Course fee and scholarship The course fee is £31,100 for international students. Self-funded, international (non-EU) fee paying students starting this course full-time in January 2026 are eligible for a £5,000 scholarship, which will be automatically deducted from their tuition fees.

For more information, interested students may visit the official website or contact at eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.