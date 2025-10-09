University of Sheffield opens applications for MSc Financial Technology and Innovation 2026

MSc Financial Technology and Innovation 2026: The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications for its MSc Financial Technology and Innovation course, starting in September 2026. MSc Financial Technology and Innovation 2026: The program emphasizes practical skills in finance and technology, featuring modules on Blockchain, Python, and guest lectures from experts, aimed at graduates from all backgrounds. (Handout image)

As technology continues to transform global finance, this postgraduate programme aims to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to thrive in this fast-changing sector. According to the University, the course offers hands-on training using Bloomberg databases, Python, and generative AI, helping students develop strong analytical and technical expertise that employers value.

University of Sheffield opens applications for 2026 MSc artificial intelligence for engineering The programme is open to graduates from all academic backgrounds and is designed for those looking to build careers in finance, accounting, and technology-driven roles. It focuses on developing advanced data-handling and problem-solving abilities through specialised technology-based modules.

Students will also benefit from guest lectures by industry experts and have the option to undertake a dissertation project with an external company, offering valuable real-world experience.

Some of the core modules include Innovation in Finance and Accounting, Decentralised Finance and Blockchain, Python for Accounting and Finance, Ethical Challenges: Governance and Regulation, Principles of Data Analytics, Portfolio Management and Investment, Global Financial Markets and Institutions, and Sustainable Finance.

Eligibility criteria include a three- or four-year bachelor’s degree with at least 60% from a recognised university. Applicants also need an IELTS score of 6.5 (with a minimum of 6 in each component) or an equivalent qualification accepted by the University.

The annual fee for international students in 2026 is £35,840.

For more details, visit the University of Sheffield course page