Choose France Tour 2025: Top French institutions to visit 4 major Indian cities offering guidance on scholarships & more

The Embassy of France has announced its flagship educational initiative, the “Choose France Tour 2025” which is set to visit four major Indian cities, giving students, parents, and educators a significant opportunity to explore France’s world-class higher education ecosystem. Education counsellor from French Universities counselling Indian students in Choose France Tour 2024. This year, the tour starts from October 5.

Notably, France has witnessed a 17% increase in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as a study destination, a press statement said.

This momentum is a crucial step toward the ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, a target set at the highest level of government, the statement added.

This year, the tour will feature 50+ leading French institutions – from top-ranked public universities to prestigious engineering, business, and art schools.

Participants will be offered personalized guidance on academic programs, scholarships, visa procedures, and student life in France.

Choose France Tour 2025 schedule:

October 5 – Chennai at The Leela Palace from 2 pm – 6 pm

October 7 – New Delhi at Le Méridien from 2 pm – 6 pm

October 9 – Kolkata at JW Marriott Hotel from 2 pm – 6 pm

October 11 – Mumbai at Hotel Sahara Star from 2 pm – 6 pm

Students must register and find more details on the official Campus France website at choosefrance.in

Participating Institutions:

The following institutions are participating in the Choose France Tour 2025:

1. Management and Business Schools:

Y Schools

Paris School of Business

Grenoble Ecole de Management

EM Strasbourg Business School

emlyon business school France

EM Normandie Business School

ESCE International Business School

NEOMA Business School

Montpellier Business School – MBS,

ESDES

ESSEC Business School

ESSCA School of Management

Audencia

Rennes School of Business

ISC Paris Business School

Burgundy School of Business

IESEG

EDHEC

IMT Business School

KEDGE Business School

ICN Business School

Excelia

TBS Education

EDC Paris Business School

ISTEC Business School

ESCP

SKEMA Business School.

2. Engineering Schools:

CentraleSupélec

EPITECH – European Institute of Technology

École Polytechnique

EPITA

IMT Atlantique

EURECOM

ECE Engineering School

École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile

CESI

ISAE-SUPAERO / TSAAE

Centrale Nantes – School of Engineering

ITECH Lyon

JUNIA

ESIGELEC

ESILV

ESME

ISEP

INSA Toulouse

3. Arts & Design School

Ecole Intuit Lab (Design School)

LISAA

Ecole de design

4. Hospitality and Gastronomy Schools

FERRANDI Paris,

Institut Lyfe

5. Universities

Université de Lille

Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès

Aix-Marseille Université

Sciences Po

Univ Panthéon Assas

Université Catholique de l’Ouest – The Catholic University of the West

6. Language Schools

Inflexyon (French Language School in Lyon)

Ciel Bretagne

Meanwhile, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou addressed students aspiring to study abroad, and said France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by the country's ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

“Through flagship initiatives like 'Classes Internationales' and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we are making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success. Our partnership goes beyond education: it is an investment in a shared future,” he added.

Mathou further stated that each student is a future partner in the bilateral relationship, stressing that their success in France will not only shape careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India.