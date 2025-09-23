Choose France Tour 2025: Top French institutions to visit 4 major Indian cities offering guidance on scholarships & more
The tour will feature 50+ leading French institutions – from top-ranked public universities to prestigious engineering, business, and art schools.
The Embassy of France has announced its flagship educational initiative, the “Choose France Tour 2025” which is set to visit four major Indian cities, giving students, parents, and educators a significant opportunity to explore France’s world-class higher education ecosystem.
Notably, France has witnessed a 17% increase in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as a study destination, a press statement said.
This momentum is a crucial step toward the ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, a target set at the highest level of government, the statement added.
This year, the tour will feature 50+ leading French institutions – from top-ranked public universities to prestigious engineering, business, and art schools.
Participants will be offered personalized guidance on academic programs, scholarships, visa procedures, and student life in France.
Also read: From Chalkboards to Confidence: British Council shares 5 ways to improve English skills in classrooms
Choose France Tour 2025 schedule:
October 5 – Chennai at The Leela Palace from 2 pm – 6 pm
October 7 – New Delhi at Le Méridien from 2 pm – 6 pm
October 9 – Kolkata at JW Marriott Hotel from 2 pm – 6 pm
October 11 – Mumbai at Hotel Sahara Star from 2 pm – 6 pm
Students must register and find more details on the official Campus France website at choosefrance.in
Participating Institutions:
The following institutions are participating in the Choose France Tour 2025:
1. Management and Business Schools:
Y Schools
Paris School of Business
Grenoble Ecole de Management
EM Strasbourg Business School
emlyon business school France
EM Normandie Business School
ESCE International Business School
NEOMA Business School
Montpellier Business School – MBS,
ESDES
ESSEC Business School
ESSCA School of Management
Audencia
Rennes School of Business
ISC Paris Business School
Burgundy School of Business
IESEG
EDHEC
IMT Business School
KEDGE Business School
ICN Business School
Excelia
TBS Education
EDC Paris Business School
ISTEC Business School
ESCP
SKEMA Business School.
2. Engineering Schools:
CentraleSupélec
EPITECH – European Institute of Technology
École Polytechnique
EPITA
IMT Atlantique
EURECOM
ECE Engineering School
École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile
CESI
ISAE-SUPAERO / TSAAE
Centrale Nantes – School of Engineering
ITECH Lyon
JUNIA
ESIGELEC
ESILV
ESME
ISEP
INSA Toulouse
Also read: IIM Sambalpur welcomes first batch of BS Programmes in Data Science & AI, Management & Public Policy
3. Arts & Design School
Ecole Intuit Lab (Design School)
LISAA
Ecole de design
4. Hospitality and Gastronomy Schools
FERRANDI Paris,
Institut Lyfe
5. Universities
Université de Lille
Université de Toulouse Jean Jaurès
Aix-Marseille Université
Sciences Po
Univ Panthéon Assas
Université Catholique de l’Ouest – The Catholic University of the West
6. Language Schools
Inflexyon (French Language School in Lyon)
Ciel Bretagne
Meanwhile, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou addressed students aspiring to study abroad, and said France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by the country's ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.
Also read: From Campus to Career: How Holistic Living Environments Shape Future Leaders
“Through flagship initiatives like 'Classes Internationales' and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we are making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success. Our partnership goes beyond education: it is an investment in a shared future,” he added.
Mathou further stated that each student is a future partner in the bilateral relationship, stressing that their success in France will not only shape careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India.