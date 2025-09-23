IIM Sambalpur welcomes first batch of BS Programmes in Data Science & AI, Management & Public Policy

IIM Sambalpur formally welcomed the inaugural batch of its first-ever BS Programme in Data Science & AI and B.S. Programme in Management & Public Policy at the Sambalpur campus in Odisha. IIM Sambalpur has welcomed the first batch of BS Programmes in Data Science & AI, and Management & Public Policy. (Handout)

The two programmes come in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and were announced in May 2025.

The inaugural batch welcomed 178 students across the two programmes, 88 in Data Science & AI and 90 in Management & Public Policy. It consists of learners from more than 20 states of India, including Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Lakshadweep.

Also read: PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration process begins at ppup.ac.in, direct link here

The B.S. in Data Science & AI programme has enrolled 69 male and 19 female students, while the B.S. in Management & Public Policy has 51 male and 39 female students.

Admission Process

The admissions were conducted through JEE (Main) 2025 for Data Science & AI, with the highest admitted rank being 44,645, and through CUET (UG) 2025 for Management & Public Policy, where the top scorers achieved a 99.80 percentile, a press statement informed.

Ratnesh Jha, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India attended the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Amit Sareen, Managing Director, Accenture and Anjan A, Vice President, North Trust were present as the Guests of honour.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur along with faculty and students were also present during the event.

Also read: IIT Madras collaborates with Caterpillar Inc to conduct joint research on cutting edge technologies

In addition, the event also featured expert sessions with keynote speakers like Vivek Agarwal, Country Director, Tony Blair Institute; Harpreet Singh, Head –Counterparty Credit Risk, BFSI Sector; Gangadhar Yasam, Head of IT Strategy, Ford Motor Company; Divay Pranav, Business Strategy & Partnerships, Hyundai Motors; Arpit Bajpai, Co-Founder, Neurosensum.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, delivered the inaugural address and said, “This is a historic step for IIM Sambalpur. By launching these B.S. programmes, we are investing in young minds who will become leaders in technology, policy, and society.”

“These programmes will not only prepare students with academic excellence but also instil in them the values of integrity, innovation, and responsibility towards nation-building. Anchored in the core values of Integrity and Innovation, the programmes provides strong roots in data analysis, critical reasoning, and evidence-based decision-making. The cross-functional courses are designed to develop responsible leaders who can address intricate societal and industrial challenges with innovation, compassion, and a global perspective,” he added.

Prof. Jaiswal also advised students to nurture four kinds of intelligence for holistic growth. He explained, “First is IQ, which sharpens the intellect. Second is EQ, which teaches them to manage their emotions effectively. Third is PQ, which emphasizes the importance of good health, physical fitness, and preferring naturopathy. And Finally, SQ – the spiritual quotient – which helps them reflect on the deeper purpose of life.”

Also read: 5 researchers of IIM Lucknow selected among world's top 2% scientists list

Chief Guest Ratnesh Jha lauded IIM Sambalpur for its impressive NIRF rankings 2025, and inauguration of the first batch of the B.S. Programme.

“The four-year B.S. Programme holds immense potential to transform students into accomplished professional, well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the nation,” Jha said.

He further emphasized on not overlooking spiritual growth and physical well-being, and urged students to focus on the four Cs, citing that the absence of any one of them makes progress incomplete and less fulfilling.

About the programmes

The Bachelor of Science in Management and Public Policy programme is designed to meet national managerial aspirations in terms of Sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and community-led development.

Whereas the Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is focused towards developing India's digital capability and global competitiveness.

The programme has been co-designed with industry leaders to build future ready skill set among young students, encouraging the use of ethical AI.

Notably, IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to offer admissions to its B.S. in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence programme through IIT JEE Main, and to its B.S. in Management & Public Policy programme through CUET, as per the release.