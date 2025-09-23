IIT Madras collaborates with Caterpillar Inc to conduct joint research on cutting edge technologies

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras, has collaborated with American multinational manufacturing firm Caterpillar Inc. to conduct joint research on cutting-edge technologies. (L_R) Mr. Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President, Caterpillar Inc., Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras & Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras with the MoU

Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President—Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar Inc., India, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR), IIT Madras, and Prof. Shaikh Faruque Ali, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, among other stakeholders, signed the Mou in August 2025. The American multinational firm will be IIT Madras 'Global University Partner'.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the meeting was virtually attended by the key Caterpillar personnel from the US. The areas for further interactions were identified as Advanced Manufacturing, AI and Data Science, Mechanical Engineering, Autonomy - Autonomous Mining Equipment, Gas Turbines & Engines, & Energy Consortium, Batteries, Fuel Cells and Electrification, among other fields.

Bhuvan Anandakrishnan, Vice President - Engineering and Country Manager, Caterpillar India, said, "This collaboration aims to enhance joint research, consultation, as well as talent development in the engineering and technology space, aligning with Caterpillar's Global University Collaboration Model. As Caterpillar celebrates its centennial year, this partnership will further solidify the existing relationship and pave the way for innovations.”

This collaboration will be fulfilled through research and development in the identified technology areas, continuing education programmes, talent development activities, including sponsorship of innovation clubs and technical events, and offering IITM students the opportunity for internships as well as full-time employment.