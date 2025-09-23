From Chalkboards to Confidence: British Council shares 5 ways to improve English skills in classrooms

There is no gainsaying in the fact that India is a land of many voices. There are more than 1,600 dialects and 22 recognised languages that weave together the rhythm of daily life. British Council shares five effective ways classrooms can nurture English skills. (Unsplash)

This can be seen more clearly if one happens to step into any classroom and there will be diversity at play, where students often move fluidly between multiple languages every day. In the middle of all this, English often serves as a doorway to global opportunities.

English, as a language, does not have to remain a subject boxed into grammar drills and textbook exercises - it can become a tool for confidence, curiosity, and genuine communication. Besides, English lessons can become stepping stones to confidence, curiosity, and stronger communication skills.

Educators across the country today are finding innovative ways to make the language come alive, and make it more practical, engaging and enjoyable, through approaches that help students use the language in real conversations and carry it with them beyond the classroom.

Understanding this fact, British Council has shared five effective ways classrooms can nurture English skills while honouring the country’s remarkable linguistic diversity:

1. Leverage technology and Digital Tools

With growing access to smartphones and internet, digital tools can revolutionise English learning. Platforms like the British Council’s LearnEnglish offer free audio, video, and quizzes to practise listening, speaking, and reading. Teachers can assign bite-sized lessons or use apps with bilingual interfaces to support multilingual learners, enabling students to toggle between English and their native language. These tools encourage self-paced learning, helping students gain confidence in pronunciation and comprehension while moving beyond rote chalkboard exercises.

2. Ignite engagement with game-based learning

Game-based learning – such as vocabulary quizzes, role-playing scenarios, or digital word games – can make English lessons more engaging and enjoyable. Classrooms that encourage code-switching, blending English with native languages, allow beginners to participate actively without feeling overwhelmed.

3. Build bonds through peer learning

Collaborative activities like debate clubs or peer-teaching tap into India’s communal spirit. Students can discuss cultural festivals or social issues in English, using multilingual prompts to spark ideas. Peers from diverse linguistic backgrounds support each other, gently correcting mistakes and sharing expressions.

4. Read, read and read daily

Encouraging students to read newspapers daily helps them expand their vocabulary, improve grammar, and develop strong sentence-structuring skills, while also boosting confidence and broadening their knowledge. Reading storybooks, newspapers, or bilingual texts that match their interests and level, combined with activities like answering questions or keeping a journal, promotes critical thinking and self-expression in English. Reading together enhances pronunciation and fluency, and exploring a variety of books –both physical and digital – introduces children to diverse language styles, gradually transforming reading into a habit that strengthens comprehension and communication skills.

5. Foster everyday English conversations

Turning routine classroom moments into opportunities for English dialogue helps students practise in a natural way. Teachers can encourage group discussions on familiar topics, quick morning check-ins, or project presentations in English, giving learners confidence in using the language for daily interactions. Virtual meetups and live practice sessions, like those offered as part of the British Council my English online courses, can further extend this immersive environment.

By embracing these approaches, classrooms can evolve into vibrant spaces where students can not only master English but also build confidence, spark curiosity, and cultivate a lifelong love for languages.