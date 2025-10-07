Choose France Tour 2025: 17% increase in Indian student enrolments in France, says Embassy

France has witnessed a 17 per cent increase in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, closing in on its goal of accepting 30,000 Indian students to the country by 2030, according to the Embassy of France. Choose France Tour 2025: There has been a 17% increase in Indian student enrolments in France, the Embassy said.

The Embassy here on Tuesday hosted the Delhi leg of its flagship educational initiative, Choose France Tour 2025.

It began from Chennai on October 5 and is set to visit Kolkata and Mumbai on October 9 and 11, respectively.

The tour aims to give students, parents, and educators an opportunity to explore France's higher education ecosystem.

This year's edition comes at a pivotal moment as France has witnessed a remarkable 17 per cent increase in Indian student enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, the Embassy said in a statement.

"This momentum marks a crucial step toward the ambitious goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030, a target set at the highest level of government," the statement said.

The Choose France Tour 2025 has on roster over 50 leading French institutions from top-ranked public universities, and engineering, business, and art schools.

Those who attend it get personalised guidance on academic programs, scholarships, visa procedures and student life in France.

"France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent," said France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou.

The ambassador mentioned the country's flagship initiatives like Classes Internationales and streamlining of visa processes that, he said, stand to be tangible investment in students' academic and professional success

He said the partnership goes beyond education and is an investment in a future the two countries may share.

"We see each student as a future partner in our bilateral relationship; their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India. France welcomes you not just as students, but as key contributors to a brighter, shared tomorrow," the ambassador said.