Study Abroad: Applications open for BSc Environmental Science course at University of Sheffield

The first year covers a range of core topics including conservation, ecology, environmental sustainability, biogeochemical cycles and the general principles of physical geography and environmental science.
Students will also learn to develop key environmental and research skills through tutorials, fieldwork, and laboratory and computer practicals.
In the second year, learners will hone their research skills and learn more about observing, monitoring and analysing varied environments. Students will also have the opportunity to tailor their degree to their interests by taking optional modules across physical and human geography and bioscience.
In the third and final year, students will continue to develop their professional skills and undertake independent research for a dissertation on a specialist topic of their choice, and further tailor their degree through a range of relevant modules.