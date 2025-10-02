Study Abroad: Applications open for BSc Environmental Science course at University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is accepting applications for the BSc Environmental Science course which begins from September 2026. Study Abroad: Apply for BSc Environmental Science course at University of Sheffield. Know about eligibility and more here.

The course aims to empower learners students to explore the processes that impact the wide range of ecosystems and environments on Earth.

Students can tailor their degree to suit their interests and focus on specialisms such as climate change, conservation, sustainability and environmental quality and technology, the university said.

The course durations spans three years.

The first year covers a range of core topics including conservation, ecology, environmental sustainability, biogeochemical cycles and the general principles of physical geography and environmental science.

Students will also learn to develop key environmental and research skills through tutorials, fieldwork, and laboratory and computer practicals.

In the second year, learners will hone their research skills and learn more about observing, monitoring and analysing varied environments. Students will also have the opportunity to tailor their degree to their interests by taking optional modules across physical and human geography and bioscience.

In the third and final year, students will continue to develop their professional skills and undertake independent research for a dissertation on a specialist topic of their choice, and further tailor their degree through a range of relevant modules.

Who is eligible

Candidates who have passed Class 12 with 75% or 8.0 in Class 12 are eligible to apply.

While the tuition fees for 2026 entry are yet to be confirmed, the annual tuition fee for overseas students in 2025 is £26,820 and can be used as a guideline.

For more information, visit the official website.