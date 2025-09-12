Study Abroad: Applications open at University of Sheffield for BSc Biomedical course starting Sept 2026, details here

The University of Sheffield is accepting applications for its three-year BSc Biomedical course that starts from September 2026. Study Abroad: Pursue BSc Biomedical course at the University of Sheffield, Check details here. (Handout)

Students, through this course, will get an understanding of the human body and the ability to control it during health and disease.

They will study everything from genes to whole-body systems and apply their knowledge through hands-on experience in the lab.

As part of the course, students will study human physiology, pharmacology and molecular and cell biology before applying this knowledge to important issues in clinical medicine.

In addition, they will also discover the basis of genetic diseases, the physiology of ageing and take on challenges like how to tackle antimicrobial resistance, the university said.

Students will be completing in-depth practicals at the lab, and studying human anatomy alongside medics in the university's newly refurbished anatomy lab.

They will even have opportunities to work with scientists from Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to diagnose cancer samples.

As students progress through their degree, they will have the chance to delve deeper into key areas such as stem cells and cancer, neuroscience, physiology and pharmacology, and developmental and cell biology.

The course will enable students to develop practical laboratory and transferable skills - such as project management, problem-solving, communication skills and data analysis - that make graduates attractive to employers.

They will given the chance to spend a year on a work placement, gaining valuable experience and testing out a career path they are considering.

Notably, the course is accredited by the Royal Society of Biology, showing employers that students have developed the practical and scientific knowledge they are looking for.

Course details:

Fees - While the tuition fees for the 2026 entry have not yet been confirmed, applicants may refer to the 2025–26 annual tuition fee for overseas students, which is £30,570. Duration - 3 years Eligibility - Should have passed Class 12 with 80% (exam boards using a percentage scale) including two Science subjects. Applicants who pass Class 12 from boards like CBSE using a GPA scale, should have 8.0 including Maths and Computer Science. In addition, an IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification is required.

For more information, visit the official website of the University of Sheffield here.