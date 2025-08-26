Study Abroad: Interested in studying Sustainable Development? Explore University of Sheffield's BA GSD course

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom is inviting applications for its BA Global Sustainable Development programme that begins in September 2026. Study Abroad: Admissions are open for BA Global Sustainable Development programme at the University of Sheffield, UK.

Spanning three years, the course will offer students the opportunity to explore emerging global issues through social justice and environmental sustainability, and apply strategies to make real change happen.

Students will also explore the field of global sustainable development, wherein they will be guided in becoming globally competent citizens capable of making a positive impact on the world around them, the university said in a statement.

As part of the programme, the students will benefit from innovative, practice-based learning and develop professional skills in research, ethics, policy analysis, and stakeholder management, the statement added.

Students are taught by experts in international development and the social sciences who bring an interdisciplinary perspective to their teaching.

Those who graduate from the course can opt for careers across the public, private, or third sectors.

Pattern the course

In the first year, students will learn the history and key debates of global development, and how challenges of environment, inequality and sustainability are addressed through local and global policy. In the second year, focus will be on developing research skills and exploring critical perspectives on global sustainable development. Students can tailor their degree to their interests by taking a range of relevant interdisciplinary modules spanning economics, geography, politics and sociology. In the third year, students will taught largely about global sustainable development on the ground and in practice. They will develop professional skills and also undertake independent research for a dissertation on a specialist topic of their choice, and further tailor their degree through a range of relevant optional modules.

Highlights of the course

Learning Approach: There are variety of teaching methods, including lectures, seminars, practice-based activities, and fieldwork experiences. Practice-based and Fieldwork Activities: Students will participate in practice-based and fieldwork activities, specially designed to support engagement between theoretical and conceptual ideas, complex global and local sustainable development challenges, and interdisciplinary strategies in policy, programming, planning, and practice.

Who is eligible

To be eligible for the course, applicants from India should possess 80 percent marks in Class 12 (for boards using a percentage scale), or 8.0 (CBSE or those using a GPA scale) .

Additionally, they must also hold an IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component or an alternative acceptable English language qualification is required.

Tuition fees

The tuition fees for 2026 entry has not been conifrmed yet. However, the annual tuition fee for overseas students in 2025 is £26,820, which can be used as a guideline.

Placements and Study Abroad

Students can also have the opportunity to add an optional placement year to their course, extending the programme to a four-year degree with a placement year.

In addition, the programme also comes with the scope of studying abroad, providing students with a chance to explore different cultures, gain a new perspective, and experience a life-changing opportunity.

As per the university, students can apply to extend their course with a year abroad, typically between the second and third year, with over 250 university partners worldwide.

Some of the popular destinations include Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit the official website of the university through this direct link.